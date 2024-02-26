Sweet Cott: Les Domaines Agricoles' newest citrus launch

Sweet Cott: Les Domaines Agricoles' newest citrus launch

February 26 , 2024
More News Top Stories
Sweet Cott: Les Domaines Agricoles' newest citrus launch

Citrus breeder Les Domaines, known for the Nadorcott mandarin, is catching the attention of consumers, retailers, and producers with its latest creation: Sweet Cott. Released Feb. 8 at Fruit Logistica, Sweet Cott stands out for its taste and quality. This late-season variety is aimed at elevating the standards for easy peelers.

Originating from a cross between mandarins and clementines, this variety underwent extensive development in the regions of Berkane and Beni Mellal, Morocco to enhance its adaptability and resilience.

Sweet Cott featured at the entrance of Messe Berlin at Fruit Logistica

Sweet Cott featured at the entrance of Messe Berlin at Fruit Logistica.

Slated as "a Sweet Delight," the fruit's marketing  boasts an exceptional flavor profile and sugar content that surpasses its counterparts. With an average sugar content of 14° Brix, the variety can peak at 16° Brix later in the season. Up to 90% of the fruit  lacks seeds, according to varietal analysis. The variety also stands out for its juiciness and balanced acidity.

With late availability, Sweet Cott has extended the season for Les Domaines growers through May, the company said.

Agronomically, the variety exhibits excellent post-harvest shelf life, lasting up to eight weeks after harvesting, Les Domaines said. The fruit, grown under the care of Les Domaines, has demonstrated stability on the tree, ensuring optimal quality and freshness upon harvest. With anticipated yields ranging from 30-35 tonnes per hectare on three-year-old trees, Sweet Cott presents promising prospects for growers. 

You might also be interested in


Turkey struggles with citrus overproduction
Agronometrics in Charts: The light at the end of the tunnel for Florida’s orange industry
U.S. remains leading market for Chilean citrus
Spain urges the EU to safeguard citrus campaign amid France protests
Argentine soft citrus seeks to re-enter U.S. market
South African Citrus Growers Association projects positive season for 2024
Chilean citrus look to new varieties amid shifting weather
Peruvian citrus sector working to regain steam

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands