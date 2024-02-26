Sweet Cott: Les Domaines Agricoles' newest citrus launch

Citrus breeder Les Domaines, known for the Nadorcott mandarin, is catching the attention of consumers, retailers, and producers with its latest creation: Sweet Cott. Released Feb. 8 at Fruit Logistica, Sweet Cott stands out for its taste and quality. This late-season variety is aimed at elevating the standards for easy peelers.

Originating from a cross between mandarins and clementines, this variety underwent extensive development in the regions of Berkane and Beni Mellal, Morocco to enhance its adaptability and resilience.

Slated as "a Sweet Delight," the fruit's marketing boasts an exceptional flavor profile and sugar content that surpasses its counterparts. With an average sugar content of 14° Brix, the variety can peak at 16° Brix later in the season. Up to 90% of the fruit lacks seeds, according to varietal analysis. The variety also stands out for its juiciness and balanced acidity.

With late availability, Sweet Cott has extended the season for Les Domaines growers through May, the company said.

Agronomically, the variety exhibits excellent post-harvest shelf life, lasting up to eight weeks after harvesting, Les Domaines said. The fruit, grown under the care of Les Domaines, has demonstrated stability on the tree, ensuring optimal quality and freshness upon harvest. With anticipated yields ranging from 30-35 tonnes per hectare on three-year-old trees, Sweet Cott presents promising prospects for growers.