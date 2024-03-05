New small-scale Whole Foods stores for urban neighborhoods

Amazon-owned Whole Foods Market announced on Monday it will launch a smaller store format aimed at serving urban areas.

The new concept, called Whole Foods Market Daily Shops, will debut in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, New York, and expand to other cities.

Grocery Dive reports that store sizes will range between 7,000 and 14,000 square feet and will offer grab-and-go meal and snack options, as well as grocery essentials. Inventory will include produce, meat and seafood, bread, alcohol, supplements, local products, and Whole Foods’ 365 branded products.

With the first store expected to open later this year, Bloomberg reports the company has already signed five additional leases in New York City for the project.

As with other Whole Foods stores, Daily Shops will have Amazon One available for payment at self-checkout kiosks, as well as traditional counters.

In 2023, Whole Foods announced the Amazon One palm payment technology would be available in more than 500 stores in the United States.