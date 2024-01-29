Walmart COO on AI's impact on retail

Artificial intelligence is “converging in the hands of customers and companies” and will expand marketing and sales beyond traditional channels as the tech becomes more common.

According to Anshu Bhardwaj, senior vice president and chief operating officer, of Walmart Global Technology and Walmart Commerce Technologies.

Bhardwaj discussed the changing nature of retail in a world powered by artificial intelligence at the National Retail Federation’s Big Show convention in New York City on Jan. 14, Supermarket News reports.