Walmart expands “Store of the Future” concept

Walmart expands “Store of the Future” concept

February 02 , 2024
More News Today's Headline Top Stories
Walmart expands “Store of the Future” concept

Retail giant Walmart announced Jan. 31 its plans to open 150 new stores, looking to further expand the “store of the future” concept, which aims to transform the shopping experience with a larger product selection and improved layouts, among other new features.

The company plans to build or convert more than 150 locations in the U.S. in the next five years, while simultaneously remodeling existing stores.

In a more short-term strategy, Walmart is set to remodel 650 stores across 47 states and Puerto Rico within 2024.

Related articles: Walmart COO on AI's impact on retail

“I’m excited to say the first two new stores under this initiative, both Neighborhood Markets, are set to open later this Spring in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida and Atlanta, Georgia. We’re also finalizing construction plans on 12 new projects we intend to start this year, along with converting one of our smaller locations to a Walmart Supercenter,” said CEO and President John Furner in a statement.

The new and remodeled locations will be designed with “sustainability in mind”, added Furner, with energy-efficient equipment and lighting, and lower-impact refrigerants, among other improvements.

The “store of the future” concept has already been implemented in  117 locations across the U.S.

You might also be interested in


Kroger posts first sales drop since 2021
Aldi opens seven new stores
U.S. retailer outlook for 2024
Walmart COO on AI's impact on retail
Wegmans opening six new stores on East Coast
Merchandising tips for produce retail holiday sales 
Kroger-Albertsons merger concerns Colorado grocery workers 
 Mobile app announces fresh produce arrivals 

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands