DeFranco & Sons pay PACA order, may return to industry

Parimar Inc., doing business as D. DeFranco & Sons, may operate in the produce business again, after satisfying a $31,200 reparation order issued under the Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act.

The Los Angeles, California-based company was ordered to pay the sum in February to settle unpaid debt to a Florida seller.

Company affiliates Gerald S. DeFranco, Paul F. DeFranco and Richard J. DeFranco may also return to the produce business and work with PACA licensees.

“PACA provides an administrative forum to handle disputes involving produce transactions. This may result in USDA’s issuance of a reparation order that requires damages to be paid by those not meeting their contractual obligations in buying and selling fresh and frozen fruits and vegetable,” the USDA said.

“Once a reparation order is fully satisfied and it is confirmed that there are not any outstanding unpaid awards, USDA lifts the employment restrictions of the previously named, responsibly connected individuals.”

Other recent PACA cases

Last week, Safeway Fresh Foods LLC, operating as Sunnyside Fresh, was accused of failing to make payments of nearly $3.9 million to 13 produce sellers from October 2021 through July 2023.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture filed an administrative complaint against the New Jersey-based company on Friday. Safeway Fresh Foods will have the opportunity to request a hearing.

In Pennsylvania, Atlantic Frozen Foods LLC faced a $1,176,084 complaint involving payments to six sellers from December 2021 through May 2023. The company will also have the right to request a hearing.