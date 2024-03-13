USDA announces 2024 Food for Progress priority countries

March 13 , 2024
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) announced the seven developing countries to be prioritized under the 2024 Food for Progress program.

Benin, Cambodia, Madagascar, Rwanda, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, and Tunisia will receive donations to focus on different priority sectors such as food security and climate-smart agriculture.

The initiative, established in 1985, seeks to improve agricultural productivity and expand trade of agricultural products in developing countries and emerging democracies

FAS donations include agricultural commodities to be sold on local markets. Proceeds are then used to support agricultural, economic, or infrastructure development programs.

Success stories

The 2023 program recipients included Mauritania, which received  60,000 MT of wheat with a total agreement value of $36,150,000. This was invested to increase productivity in mangoes, tomatoes, carrots, potatoes, and onions. 

Through the development of better support services for Mauritanian farmers and the use of regenerative agricultural approaches, the project looks to create a more sustainable agricultural sector for the long term. 

FAS accepts project proposals each year and provides a list of priority countries. Organizations eligible to apply include foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, private voluntary organizations, cooperatives, and nongovernmental organizations. Colleges and universities are also eligible.

