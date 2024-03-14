USDA announces $40.5 Million in grants to support domestic organic products - FreshFruitPortal.com

Press Release

Selected projects to benefit more than 31.8 million consumers and more than 27,000 producers

Anaheim, Calif., March 14, 2024 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) today awarded approximately $40.5 million for 60 grant projects through the Organic Market Development Grant program. These projects will support the development of new and existing organic markets, support the infrastructure to improve processing capacity, explore emerging technologies to promote organic products, and purchase equipment to help meet the increasing demand for organic commodities. USDA anticipates the projects funded through this program will benefit more than 27,000 producers and over 31.8 million consumers by increasing organic market opportunities. USDA Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small and Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt made the announcement today at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, Calif.

"Farmers who choose to grow Organic often access new, more and better markets," said Agriculture Deputy Secretary Torres Small. "At USDA, we are committed to making it easier for farmers who make that choice through programs like the Organic Market Development Grant Program, which supports farmers and increases access to fresh, healthy foods. Today's announcement is just one of the many ways President Biden is investing in rural people and a more resilient food system."

“This round of awards through the Organic Market Development Grant program will address critical needs within the nation’s growing organic industry – funding projects that further our goals of creating and expanding markets for producers,” said Under Secretary Moffitt. “The program is a key component of USDA’s Organic Transition Initiative and will increase value added agricultural opportunities for organic producers in rural America.”

In May 2023, USDA announced a total of $75 million available through the Organic Market Development Grant program to increase the availability and demand for domestically produced organic agricultural products and to address the need for additional market paths. This second round of Organic Market Development Grant awards for the market development and promotion, simplified equipment-only, and processing capacity expansion project types is funded by the Commodity Credit Corporation. In January 2024, USDA announced $9.75 million for the first round of awards through this program. USDA will make the final award announcement for this program in the coming months.

Recipients of this funding include:

Almar Orchards LLC in Flushing, Mich., a family-owned organic apple orchard, received funding to purchase and install a washing and sorting line that will enable the orchard to expand into the baby/kid food market. This will result in increased domestic sourcing and the orchard will serve as an aggregator for other growers in the region. The increased capacity will also allow Almar to expand organic apple production onto 100 additional acres.

The Georgia Organic Peanut Association, Inc., in Camilla, Ga., is using grant funds in a partnership with Oliver Oil Company, a small family-owned processor of cold-pressed culinary oil, to acquire parallel processing equipment that will enable, for the first time in the Southeast, the production of certified organic peanut oil. As a result of this project, one processing facility and one storage facility are expected to achieve organic certification for the first time, fostering a new local supply chain for certified organic commodities.

Big Sandy Organics, LLC in Big Sandy, Mont., received a grant to increase processing capacity for organic grains and pulse crops by acquiring advanced equipment to enhance product quality, reduce labor-intensive processes, and reduce production costs. The project will also expand the organic market by promoting collaborative product development and diversification.

A full list of awarded projects is available on the OMDG webpage.

AMS gave priority consideration to projects addressing specific pinpointed market needs for organic grains and livestock feed, organic dairy, organic fibers, organic legumes and other rotational crops, and organic ingredients currently unavailable in organic form.

This grant program is part of the USDA Organic Transition Initiative, launched in fall 2022, which offers a suite of programs and resources to help existing organic farmers and those transitioning to organic production and processing. Other efforts under OTI include USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service conservation assistance for transitioning producers, including a new organic management practice standard and plans to leverage partnerships to expand relationships within the organic community, and AMS’ Transition to Organic Partnership Program, which builds mentorship relationships between transitioning and existing organic farmers to provide technical assistance and wrap-around support. Additionally, USDA’s Risk Management Agency provided direct support for crop insurance in 2023. More information about these initiatives and more can be found at www.farmers.gov/organic-transition-initiative.

AMS supports U.S. food and agricultural product market opportunities, while increasing consumer access to fresh, healthy foods through applied research, technical services, and congressionally funded grants. These projects will support organic producers and further USDA’s goals to develop more and better markets, grow a diverse and equitable food system, and increase climate-smart agricultural practices. To learn more about AMS’s investments in enhancing and strengthening agricultural systems, visit www.ams.usda.gov/grants.

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. In the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy, and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.

#

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.