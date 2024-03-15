Chilean fresh fruit exports post strong growth numbers

ProChile reports that fresh fruit shipments in February increased significantly, totaling US$2.765 billion and growing 22.7% compared to the same period last year. Chilean fresh cherry exports stood out with 26.4% growth, totaling US$1.943 billion in value.

Meanwhile, fresh peach and nectarine exports totaled US$72 million and saw an increase of 18.7%.

“Fresh fruit is a great ambassador of our country and an important sector for our exports. We are in the middle of the season and the increases recorded, compared to last year, are very relevant,” said Lorena Sepúlveda, ProChile’s national director.

“At ProChile, we work together with the private sector to open new markets, promote and diversify exports, and this year, when we celebrate 5 decades promoting our Chilean goods and services to the world, we hope to continue strengthening this link and, of course, the exports of this sector.”

Fresh blueberries saw shipments grow 44.2% in January and February with US$26 million in value.

China is the main market for Chilean fresh fruit, grabbing US$1.952 billion in exports and experiencing 30.6% growth compared to the same period in 2023. The leading categories for Chile in China include fresh cherries, peaches, nectarines, and blueberries.

Chile’s second largest market is the United States with US$382 million, representing an increase of 7.3%. In third place is the Netherlands with US$99 million (+10.8%), followed by the United Kingdom with US$46 million (+6.3%).

See the full report here.