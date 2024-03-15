Florida oranges persevere as sector celebrates new funding

Florida's monthly citrus forecast, compiled by the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Board, places the states 2024’s grapefruit and tangerine yields down by 8% and 9%, respectively. However, projections for Florida oranges remain unchanged at 19.8 million boxes, the report said.

Grapefruit production decreased 200,000 boxes from February, arriving at 2.2 million. Red grapefruit is forecasted to drop 200,000 as well, down to 1.9 million boxes. White grapefruit shows the highest drop at 300,000 boxes, but unchanged from last month’s projections.

A row count survey conducted by the USDA from Feb. 26-27 indicated 84% of grapefruit rows were already harvested.

As for Florida oranges, the Sunshine State’s signature crop, an earlier forecast released in January put production at 19.8 million boxes, unchanged from the December forecast.

"Vibrant white orange blossoms covering groves across Florida's citrus belt signal the industry's 'Spring' back to health,” said Florida Citrus Mutual CEO Matt Joyner. “With more time and continued ideal growing conditions, there's hope for brighter days ahead for Florida's citrus industry."

These numbers represent a 25% uptick year-on-year, a much needed increase as the sector battles with past hurricane damage and the ever-present citrus greening disease, HLB.

Relief funds approved

Since production hit a record low in 2023 after hurricanes Ian and Nicole, the Florida Citrus Mutual has continued to advocate for recovery funding.

Hurricane Ian struck roughly 375,000 acres of citrus groves across Florida, according to the University of Florida’s Institute Of Food And Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS). The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services estimates Ian inflicted up to US$675 million in damages to Florida's citrus growers.

Congress allocated US$3.7 billion to assist producers impacted by natural disasters nationwide in 2022, but relief funds for recovery and replanting efforts have been “slow to come,” the mutual says.

However, the Florida Legislature recently approved a budget that includes US$47 million in funding to support the state's citrus industry. Of this amount, US$2 million will be destined for the Citrus Recovery Program. This is administered by the Florida Department of Citrus and seeks to advance technologies that produce tolerance or resistance to citrus greening.

“The Florida Legislature’s investments today in research and innovation will support the restoration of Florida’s signature crop to its former glory,” added Joyner, who thanked the officials involved in the funding measure.