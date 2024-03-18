Farming in her footsteps: Visit Annie B’s family farm

By Deidre Lindsey, NRCS, Mississippi

Alongside USDA NRCS, we visit Annie B’s Family Farm, owned and operated by the Givens family of Lexington, Mississippi. The farm was named for Annie B. Givens, the matriarch of the Givens family, a dedicated landowner who grew a variety of fruits, vegetables, and flowers to sustain her family. Despite financial hardships growing up, Annie’s garden provided fresh produce for the family. Her family is following in her footsteps, growing vegetables like squash, cucumbers, bell peppers, purple hull peas, zucchini, and more.

A future in agriculture

“Growing up, our grandmother was adamant about keeping her land in the family,” said Angela Givens Williams. “Because of her unwavering dedication, she was able to successfully divide her land among her family members. She also gave our parents 8 acres of land, which we now farm on.”

During the pandemic, the family decided to use the land to create a future in farming. After conducting research and establishing connections with local farmers, their operation was established in late 2020 to honor Annie B's legacy.

Annie B's Family Farm is dedicated to enhancing their operation by increasing land cultivation and delivering high-quality organic fruits and vegetables to local communities, living up to their motto, "nourishing Mississippi one harvest at a time."

They also host on-farm field days to educate others and provide networking opportunities for local farmers.

Implementing conservation practices

The Givens family sought out assistance to address their resource concerns on their farm, eventually finding it through USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. With the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), they were able to install a high tunnel on the farm to protect their crops from severe weather and extend their growing seasons. They also integrated cover crops on the operation to help improve soil health and added a microirrigation system to maintain soil moisture for optimal plant growth.

“In the spring of 2021, we were able to harvest our first crop, which was far greater than we had anticipated,” Angela said. “After that, we came to the conclusion that we should increase the amount of planting that we were doing with the assistance of the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Holmes County.”

EQIP provides technical and financial assistance to agricultural producers and forest landowners to address natural resource concerns, such as improved water and air quality, conserved ground and surface water, increased soil health, reduced soil erosion and sedimentation, improved or created wildlife habitat, and mitigation against drought and increasing weather volatility.

“The Givens family reached out us back in 2020 looking for ways to improve their farm and it’s grown exponentially since then,” said NRCS Area Conservationist Taharga Hart. “Annie B's Family Farm is now on track to become a certified organic operation now and we're working with them to implement more conservation practices on the farm to help them accomplish that goal.”