US apple exports up 47% compared to same period last season

By Sebastian Ramírez

United States apple exports surpassed 1 billion pounds during the August to January window, according to the latest USDA data, released Tuesday. The volume represents a 47% increase compared to the same period last year.

The increase in export volume was led by Mexico, the main destination for U.S. apples, which jumped from 205 million pounds in 2022-23 to 299 million in the current season.

Another market that is pushing export growth is India. After India removed retaliatory tariffs of 20% on U.S.-grown apples for the 2023-24 season, mid-season export volumes grew 16 times higher than the 2022-23 season total.

Before the tariffs were imposed, Washington state exported US$120 million worth of apples to India. At the lowest point, Washington growers exported less than US$1 million.

Through January 2024, the U.S. had exported almost 39 million pounds of apples to India, compared to the 584,000 pounds it exported in the same period last season.

In 2023, various trade policies negotiated by the U.S. government, including tariff removals for apples, helped U.S. agricultural producers and exporters of different products gain access to potential markets worth nearly $6.4 billion, according to the USDA.

In Taiwan, U.S. apple exports also enjoyed impressive growth from 51.5 million pounds in 2022-23 to 123 million in the current season. The U.S. remains the main supplier of apples to this market.

Volumes to China are also on the rise. Even though the country has just over 1% share of total exports, shipments this season have grown 84%, reaching more than 19 million pounds.

Colombia also seems to be recovering demand for U.S. apples, following a big drop last season when it imported only 6.6 million pounds. This year, shipments have passed 30 million.

It has been a historic year for apples in the U.S., with forecasts indicating more than 10.5 billion pounds expected for production. The record harvested posted an unexpected challenge to growers: oversupply.

The expansion into markets like India has given growers more opportunities to market the fruit and stabilize their prices.