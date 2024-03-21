Sun Pacific & Moonlight Companies buy Prima Wawona farmland

Prima Wawona, once one of the largest U.S. growers and packers of stone fruit, announced earlier this year that it would liquidate its assets after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October 2023.

Nearly all 13,000 acres of liquidated Prima Wawona farmland have since been sold.

A joint venture between Sun Pacific and Moonlight Companies recently became the largest single buyer of land, with a purchase of approximately 5,000 acres for $91 million, The Fresno Bee reported.

The entirety of the land sold by Prima Wawona, of which only 1,300 acres remain available, is said to be some of the most productive acreage in the tree fruit industry. The Fresno Bee states that the purchase makes Sun Pacific and Moonlight, “easily the dominant player in the tree fruit industry.”

It adds that the purchase did not require outside investors.

In January, Pearson Realty, representing lender Wawona Farm Co. LLC, said the company needs to liquidate nearly 13,500 acres of land, divided into seven groups, valued at $370 million in parts of southeastern and west Fresno County.

When the company filed for bankruptcy in October, it announced more than $600 million in debt, blaming mismanagement, a lack of understanding of the tree fruit industry, and ineffective high-priced consultants for its collapse.