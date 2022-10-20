Guatemalan avocado to enter U.S. market, pending USDA approval

Guatemala eyes first avocado exports to U.S. by mid-2023

October 20 , 2022
Guatemala eyes first avocado exports to U.S. by mid-2023

Guatemalan authorities say that the country has successfully complied with all the requirements needed to achieve admissibility for this product into the U.S. market.

Guatemala is presently awaiting the response from USDA - APHIS to apply the pest control measures required by the U.S. entity.

Guatemala's Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food (MAGA) has conducted four pest surveys over two years and is currently working on a fifth survey for 65 farms.

"We have complied with all the requirements, especially with the Pest Risk Analysis requested by the US. We are confident that, if everything goes as planned, we will be able to export avocados to the U.S. by the middle of next year," said José Ángel López, Guatemala’s Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Food (MAGA).

The avocado sector in Guatemala has consolidated its participation in international markets during the last 11 years. This positions the nation within the first 15 exporting countries globally.

According to figures from the Exporters Association (Agexport), exports of this product as of July 2022 exceeded US$7 million. This represents a 66% increase year-on-year. Guatemalan avocados are exported mainly to the Netherlands, the UK, Germany, Canada, Central America, and Panama.

You might also be interested in


U.S. importer to source avocados from Jalisco
Peru adding far less avocado hectarage this year following law reform
Fresh Del Monte highlights sustainably grown Kenyan avocados
Processed avocados bring advantages to consumers
U.S. avocado import value skyrocketed to new record in H1 as volume plummeted
Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet to market avocados from Jalisco
Frutura's Dayka & Hackett names Vice President of Avocados
Westfalia Fruit enters Colombian Hass avocado season

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands