GreenTech Americas 2024: Record-breaking attendance and forward-thinking insights

Press Release (GreenTech Americas)

GreenTech Americas, the premier international horticulture event, concluded its fourth edition with remarkable success.

The show attracted a total of 5,867 professionals including exhibitors; a nearly 12% increase compared to the previous edition.

Hosted at the Querétaro Congress Center from March 12th to 14th, the event featured 220 exhibiting companies from 20 countries, solidifying its position as the leading platform for the controlled agriculture sector across the Americas.

Reflecting the industry's enthusiasm and confidence, 80% of the exhibitors have already secured their stands for the 2025 edition. GreenTech Americas, organized by RAI Amsterdam in partnership with Informa Markets, serves as a pivotal meeting point for stakeholders from Mexico, the region Americas, and beyond.

Visitors remarks



Niels Peter Klapwijk from Nature Fresh, Canada said, “It was a very good experience, I visit Mexico a lot myself, but I was impressed by the quality of the visitors. There are still so many possibilities here and this was yet another confirmation of that! Looking forward to many GreenTech Americas to come.”

Jose Bezerra from Expandes Consulting, Brazil said the event was “very organized and with the best companies in the segment offering information and products.”

Dutch presence

Striking this year was the presence of 32 Dutch breeders and the introduction of the ornamental industry as part of GreenTech Americas. Two flower sculptures, donated by 9 ornamental companies and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, marked the entrances of the Expo floor.

In the production of plants and flowers, proper technification provides better quality, thus making GreenTech Americas an interesting place for the ornamental sector to have a Pavilion for the 2025 edition.

Exhibitors



The exhibition floor showcased 220 companies, spread over 2 floors, from diverse corners of the globe such as Canada, the United States, Chile, Colombia, Spain, France, India, Turkey, Germany, Belgium, Italy, New Zealand, Greece, the Netherlands and Mexico, presenting cutting-edge solutions aimed at enhancing crop productivity.

Innovations ranged from greenhouse structures and climate control systems to precise irrigation technologies and advanced substrates, demonstrating a collective commitment to sustainable agriculture practices.

Conference



The accompanying conference program attracted 11% more professionals compared to last year, gathered to explore issues on water scarcity, sustainability, pest control, agriculture 4.0, and human talent development.

Part of the program was a keynote session with Stijn Weijns from Agro Care Rilland, who shared insights on strategies for managing ToBRFV, addressing challenges related to virus management.

Power Day

A highlight of the event was the Power Day with the theme ‘Human skills make the difference’, organized on Wednesday, led by industry experts such as Peter Klapwijk (2Harvest), Stijn Weijns (Agro Care Rilland) and table moderators Felix Tarrats (Ceickor), Hugo Escoto (Alternativa Agrícola Sustentable), Oscar Woltman (Phoenix) and Bernardo Carranza (UTEQ).

Carranza stated: “We need a high development of research and innovation in the agricultural sector to benefit from the displacement phenomenon. We have to worry about how we can be more competitive and add value.”

The Power Day focused on the pivotal role of human skills in driving agricultural innovation and sustainability. The discussions emphasized the need for collaboration between academia and industry to reshape education programs and nurture talent within the sector.