Peruvian mango season ending with 65% volume drop

For Peruvian mango producers, the 2023-24 campaign was atypical. That’s how Iván Vílchez, president of the Peruvian Association of Mango Producers and Exporters (APEM) and general manager of Dominus, defined the season.

Yields were heavily impacted, Vílchez said, due to a shorter flowering period caused by above-average temperatures.

"We are 65% down year-on-year. This figure is quite critical, especially for farmers. This campaign has left us with many lessons learned in different areas,” the executive said.

Most exporters had to wait for what little fruit was on offer in the fields, he continued. However, some companies implemented technical procedures and managed to achieve a higher level of flowering, especially in areas that were not heavily impacted by the rains.

In 2023, Cyclone Yaku brought 52 consecutive days of rain to Peru. In some producing areas, like the San Lorenzo Valley in Piura, the rugged terrain made it almost impossible to drain excess water. This led to quality issues.

"This is a condition we see in many of the fields we work with. Additionally, temperatures were unfavorable for our flagship variety, the Kent mango," he said.

As for the upcoming 2024-25 season, Vílchez said that it’s still too early to make assumptions, but that the sector is working on recovering fields from previous stress.

Many mango fields in Peru are already entering the pruning stage. This includes fields located in the San Lorenzo Valley, in northern Peru.

"I would say that this 2023-24 campaign has left us with many lessons learned, and we will have to work hard to see what else we can do to act better in the different phenological stages, and how we can intervene technically to achieve better flowering,” Vílchez said.

The executive expects large, medium, and small producers to be able to “replicate the experiences of those who were able to achieve a better flowering, and we will be better prepared.”

By following those practices, he expects better results for those who struggled this season.