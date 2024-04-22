USDA launches trade mission in India

Press release (USDA) - NEW DELHI, India – U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Alexis M. Taylor arrived in New Delhi today to launch a USDA-sponsored agribusiness trade mission. Taylor leads a delegation of officials from 47 U.S. agribusiness and farm organizations and 11 state departments of agriculture seeking to develop and expand business opportunities with importers in India.

“As the world’s most-populous country and fifth-largest economy, India is primed for continued growth as a top destination for U.S. food and agriculture products,” Under Secretary Taylor said. “With a growing middle class that’s expected to exceed 660 million by 2030, India presents a strong consumer-oriented market where exports from American agribusinesses and producers can flourish.”

Throughout the week, participants representing a diverse array of American food and agricultural products can look forward to reinvigorating existing business relationships and forging new connections with local importers. American and Indian consumers share an appetite for each other’s ingredients and cuisine, accentuating the mutual benefits of two-way trade.

The United States and India enjoy a long history of agricultural trade and this trade mission provides an opportunity to enhance that bilateral relationship. A recent demonstration of this partnership was India’s reduction in tariffs on a variety of U.S. agricultural products, including poultry, vegetables, fruits, pulses and tree nuts.

