US closes million-dollar deal for South African table grapes

July 03 , 2024

Prosper Africa, a presidential initiative to strengthen strategic and economic partnerships between the United States and Africa, announced the U.S.-Africa Trade Desk's (USATD) first trade agreement, valued at $56 million for 700 containers of South African table grapes.

The USATD, a joint venture between Prosper Africa and Afritex Ventures, aims to bridge the gap between African agricultural suppliers and U.S. buyers.

This transaction is expected to help U.S. retailers keep produce prices stable for consumers during the off-season, when commodity prices typically rise by 35%.

Financed with a trade facility structured by EAS Advisors and Scipion Capital, the deal increases value for African producers by providing firm purchase prices and reducing market volatility.

Shipments will begin the first week of November 2024 and continue through April 2025, filling gaps in the U.S. season.

USATD will facilitate the entire transaction, providing an end-to-end solution bridging the gap between retailers' U.S. and African production needs.

"I am excited not only to celebrate the first USATD agreement but also that South African grape growers will have the ability to export directly to U.S. retailers on a large scale," said Prosper Africa coordinator, British A. Robinson.

"Prosper Africa is proud to work with African companies to help them take advantage of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and facilitate their partnerships with U.S. buyers who want to diversify their suppliers and find high-quality products for their consumers."

For his part, USATD Commercial Director Gavin van der Burgh said that through this agreement, they have tapped into the agricultural export potential of African nations.