New study looks to genetics to slow banana ripening process

June 17 , 2024
More News Top Stories
New study looks to genetics to slow banana ripening process

Ripening often determines the shelf-life and market value of fruits, as over-softening can challenge storage and transport, causing economic losses to exporters and growers.

As one of the fruits most consumed globally, bananas pose additional challenges because they ripen quickly when unrefrigerated. Furthermore, banana skin bruises easily, affecting the appearance of the product.

To address this, researchers at the State Key Laboratory for Conservation and Utilization of Subtropical Agro-bioresources at South China Agricultural University are exploring genetics to better understand the ripening process in bananas.

Scientists have found that genetic regulators such as MabHLH28 could hold the key to better postharvest handling of fruits. MabHLH28 binds to promoters of softening-related genes, thereby enhancing their expression.

Functional experiments demonstrated that transient overexpression of MabHLH28 in bananas and tomatoes accelerated ripening by upregulating these genes, while silencing MabHLH28 delayed the process.

These findings have practical implications for the fruit industry. By manipulating the expression of MabHLH28, it may be possible to control the ripening process, thereby improving the postharvest quality and extending the shelf life of bananas. 

Related articles: Peru works to contain diseases that affect bananas and plantains

You might also be interested in


Banana trade: Paramilitary payments, trade tiffs, retail prices and TR4
Costa Rican agroexports in crisis
Kapi Kapi Growers reports exponential growth
Disease-resistant banana could be Costa Rica's first GM product
Column: Bananas have been too cheap for decades

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands