New study looks to genetics to slow banana ripening process

Ripening often determines the shelf-life and market value of fruits, as over-softening can challenge storage and transport, causing economic losses to exporters and growers.

As one of the fruits most consumed globally, bananas pose additional challenges because they ripen quickly when unrefrigerated. Furthermore, banana skin bruises easily, affecting the appearance of the product.

To address this, researchers at the State Key Laboratory for Conservation and Utilization of Subtropical Agro-bioresources at South China Agricultural University are exploring genetics to better understand the ripening process in bananas.

Scientists have found that genetic regulators such as MabHLH28 could hold the key to better postharvest handling of fruits. MabHLH28 binds to promoters of softening-related genes, thereby enhancing their expression.

Functional experiments demonstrated that transient overexpression of MabHLH28 in bananas and tomatoes accelerated ripening by upregulating these genes, while silencing MabHLH28 delayed the process.

These findings have practical implications for the fruit industry. By manipulating the expression of MabHLH28, it may be possible to control the ripening process, thereby improving the postharvest quality and extending the shelf life of bananas.

