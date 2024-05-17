The latest available survey from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) reports that avocado production in Brazil increased from 10.9 thousand hectares in 2016 to 16.4 thousand in 2020, reflecting a 50% increase during that period.

The South American country ranks in the top ten of the world's leading avocado producers, a position it aims to maintain.

According to LM&Co reports, they expect a growth in production in the coming years, supported by a strong trend towards expanding plantations to meet both local and international demand.

Despite various climate events impacting fruit harvests, new and numerous investments are being made in the sector, including in its by-products such as avocado oil.

While southeast of Brazil is the main production zone, accounting for 82% of the national production, with São Paulo and Minas Gerais regions coming in second and third, María Cecilia Whately, CEO of the Brazilian Avocado Association, notes that there's been a significant progress in avocado cultivation in other states such as Ceará.

"I believe there is room to increase production, but for export," she asserts, adding that it is crucial to have quality, certified fruit.

