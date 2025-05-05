In 2024, Colombia’s banana sector experienced robust growth, particularly in productivity, reaching 2,050 boxes per hectare. Emerson Aguirre, president of the Colombian Banana Growers Association (Augura), emphasized that last year ended with stronger results compared to 2023.

In an interview with Freshfruitportal.com, Aguirre stated there are approximately 52,209 hectares planted with export-quality bananas in Colombia. The Urabá region accounts for 32,793 hectares, while the departments of La Guajira, Magdalena, and Cesar in the northern region contribute about 19,416 hectares.

“There has been increased rainfall, which has allowed us to boost our productivity. For us, that’s very important,” he said.

Record Colombian Banana Exports

Aguirre noted that, for the first time, Colombia exceeded $1 billion in banana exports—a record figure for the industry.

He added that a box of bananas weighs about 20 kilograms and contains around 100 individual bananas.

“Bananas are Colombia’s top fruit export. We’re talking about nearly 90,000 containers per year. For us, that’s a record number—but also a logistical challenge within the country.”

He identified sustainability as the sector’s primary challenge.

“The sector is committed to embedding sustainability into the product, and we’ve been preparing for this for several years - environmentally and socially. But now we are focusing on labor sustainability.”

Social Commitment

Colombia has spent more than 30 years building its banana industry through social dialogue and collective bargaining.

“We say this with great pride: a banana worker earns about 1.6 times the minimum wage in Colombia, which is around $347. So the average monthly income of a worker is $560,” Aguirre said.

He added, “The only way to achieve fair wages is through fair pricing. At some point, sustainability stops being philanthropy and must, in one way or another, be tied to income.”

Aguirre also noted that banana prices have fallen over the last decade, in contrast to apples and oranges, whose prices have increased.

Social Seal

Highlighting the social contribution of bananas, Aguirre said that in the Urabá region, more than 75% of the economy depends on the banana sector.

“Banana production is present in areas that were unfortunately affected by war many years ago, and the only way out of that was through banana cultivation. That’s why we must protect it.”

He emphasized support from importers and retailers and called for simplifying certification requirements.

He gave the example that a banana producer needs 60 days per year just for audits, regardless of producer size, meaning a dedicated team is needed for sustainability matters - an added cost.

Aguirre suggested sharing data and reducing audit frequency to save on certification costs. “The goal of certification is to educate the final consumer and show the effort it takes to bring such high-quality bananas to their table.”

Markets and Challenges

Europe is the primary export destination for Colombian bananas, receiving 69.5% of total exports. The United Kingdom accounts for 14.6%, followed by the United States at 15.1%, and 0.8% goes to the rest of the world.

“Our goal and focus is Europe and growing our market share there. Europe also recognizes sustainability,” he said.

Regarding China, Aguirre said a logistical barrier exists: shipments must travel through the Panama Canal and down to Peru before reaching China, which adds cost and time.

Aguirre identified climate change as a key challenge: “Producers need real-time information to plan fertilization schedules,” he explained.

He noted that Black Sigatoka, a fungal disease affecting banana and plantain leaves, is becoming more prevalent with rising temperatures and irregular rainfall patterns, increasing the need for aerial spraying.

Another major concern is Fusarium Wilt Tropical Race 4 (TR4), which is already present in Colombia.

“Out of the 52,000 hectares of plantations, only 300 are affected by Fusarium. We can’t let our guard down. We’ve done things well, but we need to do even better because we can’t allow it to spread,” Aguirre said.

Projections

Looking ahead, Aguirre said Augura is focused on developing improved plant materials.

“We’ve conducted some interesting trials; we’re testing plant materials in Colombia. However, today there is no plant material that is 100% resistant to Fusarium,” he said.

Regarding production, Aguirre said the sector hopes to stay on its current growth trajectory and “achieve at least a 5% increase in exports and 5% in productivity by December 2025.”