Divine Flavor announces supply shift from South America to Mexico

Grower and exporter Divine Flavor is set to receive the last shipments of South American table grapes in the United States in late April. The company announced that its focus will now shift from Chile to its primary growing regions in Jalisco and Sonora, Mexico.

In recent years, the period from April to May has become pivotal for Divine Flavor, as its Jalisco operations begin just as the last shipments from the Chilean season conclude. A steady supply of fresh, high-quality varieties, such as Autumncrisp, Cotton Candy, and Sweet Globe, has been essential in ensuring a seamless transition for its North American retail partners, the company said in a release.

“Grapes from Jalisco, Mexico, provide us with greater flexibility as we end the South American import season and before we commence the traditional Mexican grape season in Sonora in earnest,” commented Alán Aguirre Jr., Chief Marketing Officer. He is responsible for establishing the Divine Flavor global brand and overseeing its marketing department, which manages the company’s B2B and B2C initiatives.

“In Chile, we have forged exceptional partnerships, particularly with one grower, Santa Elena, who played a crucial role in helping us build our South American relationships. They finished their season with high-quality Autumncrisp. We are very selective, only bringing in the best premium varieties that complement our Jalisco program in Mexico,” he added.

The company noted that, historically, the demand for red seedless grapes has outstripped that for green grapes. However, this trend has gradually shifted, and in many cases, the demand for green grapes is now double that of red.

In early April, the Asociación Agrícola Local de Productores de Uva de Mesa (AALPUM) held its annual forum, announcing a projection of approximately 23 million boxes by 2025, which represents about a 1.3% increase over 2024. It was reported that Sonora may experience delays in early varieties but will see increased volumes by June.

“For the early varieties, the season in Sonora will experience some delays in red grapes and a smaller Flames crop compared to previous years,” Aguirre Jr. stated. “However, as we reach mid-season, we expect the red grapes to recover with better volume, and we will have plenty to promote in June. From 2024 to 2025, we anticipate an 18% increase in our Sonora program, particularly in proprietary varieties,” he added.

Aguirre Jr. also highlighted that Divine Flavor's marketing department has achieved consistency through unique and personalized approaches, such as its Grower Summits and Better Grower Program. These marketing initiatives have been key in expanding their grower network and increasing the availability of exclusive grape varieties.

This growth has enabled collaboration with experienced growers in the Sonora region, as well as in South America, who share the same vision and commitment to quality as their parent company, Grupo Alta. “Divine Flavor developed our Grower Summits and Better Grower Program as a framework for our grower partnerships to evolve and improve,” Aguirre Jr. explained.

“Our network of growers, not only in Mexico but also in key regions like California and worldwide, has expanded. These partners share our vision and have authorized access to the same varieties we cultivate, allowing us to offer the best grapes year-round.”

Divine Flavor is expected to complete its final shipments of grapes from Chile by the end of April, with inventory extending into the first weeks of May. The grape program in Jalisco is currently halfway.

