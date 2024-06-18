By Joy Wing Mau Group

On June 13, Premier Li Qiang, at the invitation of New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, officially visited New Zealand.

Jason Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Joy Wing Mau Group, represented the China-New Zealand Business and Trade Delegation at the New Zealand-China Bilateral Business Cooperation Signing Ceremony on June 14. He was also invited to the welcome banquet attended by the Prime Ministers of both countries.

Witnessed by Damien O'Connor, Minister for Trade and Export Growth of New Zealand, Joy Wing Mau Group signed long-term strategic cooperation agreements with representatives from New Zealand fruit industry giants, such as Zespri, Rockit, and Mr. Apple.

The agreements aim to deepen the economic and trade cooperation in the fruit industry between China and New Zealand, fostering a new framework of mutual cooperation.

At the New Zealand-China Bilateral Business Cooperation Signing Ceremony held on June 14, Joy Wing Mau Group signed agreements to deepen cooperation with long-term strategic partners such as Zespri, Rockit, and Mr. Apple, defining the direction and goals for future business growth. The signing of these agreements demonstrates the confidence of all parties in long-term strategic cooperation.

Against the backdrop of highly complementary economies and deeply intertwined interests, China and New Zealand have achieved multiple "firsts" in cooperation.

Joy Wing Mau Group, the largest fruit distributor in the Chinese market for New Zealand fruits and the largest single customer of Zespri kiwifruits globally, has carried out profound cooperation with Zespri for over two decades, propelling the quality development of fruit trades between China and New Zealand.

Over the next five years, the business cooperation between Joy Wing Mau Group and Zespri is expected to grow by 80% while at the same time the two sides will strengthen cooperation in environmental protection.

Meanwhile, Joy Wing Mau Group, as Rockit’s first importer in China and its largest distributor globally, has helped Rockit to reach tens of millions of Chinese households.

Additionally, it has closely collaborated with Mr. Apple, a renowned New Zealand fruit enterprise, becoming the Chinese company introducing Mr. Apple to the China market and bringing vitality into the Chinese fruit market.

The year 2024 marks the tenth anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and New Zealand. As part of the new chapter of mutually beneficial cooperation, Joy Wing Mau Group will leverage its global network, extensive sales channels throughout China, leading digital supply chain capabilities, and professional brand marketing services to contribute to a new phase of quality development in the fruit industry of China and New Zealand.