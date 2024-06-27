Canary Islands plantain production unable to meet market demands

June 27 , 2024
Canary Islands plantain production unable to meet market demands

Canary Islands plantain producers are unable to meet market demands due to adverse weather conditions.

The Association of Plantain Producers of the Canary Island, ASPROCAN, reports that production levels are well below historical averages due to low temperatures in spring and droughts. 

The organization says the decrease in output comes as no surprise. Last year, the islands experienced a record production year and low profitability, thanks to a significant increase in average temperatures.

This year, production maintained its levels in the first quarter; however, since May, volumes have contracted by more than two million kilograms per week compared to the last decade.

This year, Canary Islands plantain output is 17 million kilograms less than in the same month last year.

While the trend in plantain production is expected to rise due to warmer temperatures, the process is gradual and fluctuations may become more frequent.

