Port Everglades now ranks in top 20% of global ports

Operational performance at Port Everglades notably improved in 2023, placing the Broward County, Florida, seaport in the top 20% of ports worldwide, according to the latest Container Port Performance Index (CPPI).

At a global level, Port Everglades is ranked No. 65—up from the previous year's ranking of No. 89. In 2021, the port was ranked No. 116. Regionally, including in the United States and Canada, Port Everglades claims the No. 3 spot, up two spots from the 2022 report, and remains No. 1 in Florida.

Developed by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence, the CPPI report for the 2023 calendar year includes 405 ports, more than 182,000 vessel calls, 238.2 million cargo moves, and about 381 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). The CPPI grades global container ports by efficiency, primarily based on how long container vessels stay in port.

In all key measurements, the port’s operational performance has climbed significantly based on the CPPI analysis.

“The port’s operational performance is soaring since we added new berth space, cranes, and real-time video in the cargo area,” said Glenn Wiltshire, Acting Director of Port Everglades. “I also credit our terminal operators who are investing in appointment systems and their own equipment and infrastructure, and the staff and dockside workers who ensure cargo is moving efficiently through the port.”

The leading port isn’t resting on its laurels. Its most recent infrastructure investments range from replacing bulkheads throughout the port to the Southport Turning Notch Extension Project which was completed earlier this year with the addition of three additional Super Post-Panamax gantry cranes to augment the first three Super Post-Panamax gantry cranes that entered service in 2021.

“With the ongoing capital improvements by the port and our marine terminal operators, we’re on track to see continued gains in operational performance,” Wiltshire said.