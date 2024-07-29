Peach exports from the European country of Georgia increased by a little over 90% in the first six months of 2024. The country's revenue increased by $2,748,000 thanks to the export of 2,537 tons of peaches, a 92.9% increase.

The peach harvest in the country, located at the intersection of Europe and Asia, starts in May and increases during the summer months. Most exports occur in June.

Georgia's main export market for peaches is Russia, followed by Armenia. From January to June, a total of 2,140 tons of peaches worth $2,448,000 were sold in Russia, double the amount compared to the same period last year.

The country exported 396 tons of peaches worth $300,000 to Armenia.

Georgia also saw an increase in peach imports. During the first six months of the year, 948 tons of peaches worth $482,000 entered the country, while the value of 551 tons of peaches imported in the same period of 2023 did not exceed $147,000.

Georgia bought 947 tons of peaches worth $480,000 from Turkey this year, and a small amount of 0.4 tons of peaches worth $2,000 from the Netherlands.