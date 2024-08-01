Latin America has been Chile's third-largest fruit trading partner since 2021-22.

Europe's dethronement can be attributed to Chile's efforts to diversify within the region.

According to Frutas de Chile General Manager Michel Canala-Echeverría, fruit exports to Latin America in 2021-22 increased by 23% and reached a total of 535,995 tons. Latin American fruit exports make up 20% of the country's exports.

Latin America has maintained its position during the 2023-24 fruit export season, with 439,283 tons of fruit reaching the region. Fifty-five percent of all fruit exports are apples, followed by table grapes, pears, kiwis, dried plums, and nectarines.

Peaches, avocados and cherries make up only 2% of the overall Chilean fruit exports.

Thirty percent of the country's fruit is shipped to Brazil, 18% to Colombia, and 13% to Ecuador, followed by Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala.