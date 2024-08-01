Chile's third-largest fruit export destination is no longer Europe

August 01 , 2024
Latin America has been Chile's third-largest fruit trading partner since 2021-22.

Europe's dethronement can be attributed to Chile's efforts to diversify within the region.

According to Frutas de Chile General Manager Michel Canala-Echeverría, fruit exports to Latin America in 2021-22 increased by 23% and reached a total of 535,995 tons. Latin American fruit exports make up 20% of the country's exports.

Latin America has maintained its position during the 2023-24 fruit export season, with 439,283 tons of fruit reaching the region. Fifty-five percent of all fruit exports are apples, followed by table grapes, pears, kiwis, dried plums, and nectarines.

Peaches, avocados and cherries make up only 2% of the overall Chilean fruit exports. 

Thirty percent of the country's fruit is shipped to Brazil, 18% to Colombia, and 13% to Ecuador, followed by Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala.

Canala-Echeverría highlighted Brazil's importance in the Chilean fruit market, saying the country is why they're aggressively "promoting fruits like kiwi, cherries, and Pink Lady apples."

More than 131,000 tons of Chilean fruit have been exported to Brazil. Fifty-eight percent of the shipments are apples, 14% are dried plums, and 11% are kiwi.

Colombia is also a significant market for Chilean-grown apples, which account for 71% of fresh fruit exports to the country, followed by pears at 17% and table grapes at 6%.

Canala-Echeverría says they are currently working to increase exports to Mexico since its trading relationship has recently experienced a decrease. "We're looking to find a solution for some phytosanitary issues so that we can recuperate the momentum." 

He added they're currently working to implement the Systems Approach for both kiwis and table grapes and both sea and air shipping for cherries and other Chilean fruits. 

