August 06 , 2024
University of Florida asks ag producers to share adverse impacts of Hurricane Debby

The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) Economic Impact Analysis Program (EIAP) is asking agricultural producers in the state to respond to a survey for losses and damages associated with Hurricane Debby.

Thos interested in reporting can complete the survey at go.ufl.edu/debbyagimpacts or report information to their local UF/IFAS Extension county office by calling or visiting in person. 

Hurricane Debby, a Category 1 storm that came ashore near Steinhatchee on Aug. 5 was later declared a tropical storm.

The survey is part of ongoing UF/IFAS research tracking the effects of severe weather and other hazards on the state’s agricultural industry. Participants are asked to assess their production losses and asset damages due to Hurricane Debby. Responses will be used to improve estimations of the state’s collective agricultural losses from such events and inform decision-making related to disaster declaration, response, and relief. 

Survey participation should take between 10 and 20 minutes. Answers are confidential.

For additional information, visit the UF/IFAS EIAP frequently asked questions webpage. 

 

