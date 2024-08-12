By China International Fruit Expo

China International Fruit Expo 2024 (CHINA FRUIT), hosted by the China Chamber of Commerce of Import & Export of Foodstuffs, Native Produce & Animal By-Products and the China Fruit Marketing Association and organized by Shanghai EverFlourish Events Co., Ltd., will take place at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre from August 28-30, 2024.

This event will feature the participation of more than 300 exhibitors from over 30 countries and regions around the world. Among the representatives of well-known domestic and international brands in attendance will be:

JOY WING MAU

Zespri

Goodfamer

Dole

Driscoll's

T&G Global

Rockit

Frutas de Chile

Summerfruit Australia

Avocados Australia

Nongfu Spring

YSJ Fruit

Green Bank Avocado

YIKEDA

Qifeng Fruit

58 Agriculture

RiverKing

Ivcsun

Yuhua Fruit

Nowfrutti

Kingo Fruits

Sango

Qinguo

Higo

Wonong

Chen's Sun

Yuehao

Yechen

TOMRA Food

Reemoon

MAF Roda

China Railway Special Cargo Logistics Co., Ltd.

Nansha International Cold Chain

Sinotrans

China Eastern Airlines

Oheng Supply Chain Group

Unifier

Tonghua Logistics

Asia Global

Pagoda

FRESHIPPO

com

TikTok eCommerce

Kuaishou eCommerce

FruitDay

Guangxi Pavilion

Jiaxing Haiguangxing Premium Fruit Market

Chongzuo Pavilion

Guangdong Guanxiang Fruit Market

Wuhan New HuaNan Fruit Market

Exhibitors in Previous Sessions

Hard-won achievements over numerous difficulties and hardships

CHINA FRUIT is an important exchange platform established by the fruit industry during its inception in the Year 2021 where CHINA FRUIT gained wide immediate recognition.

With support from the Shanghai Municipal Government and collaboration from security, fire, healthcare, and various other governmental departments, the CHINA FRUIT event was successfully held, producing outstanding results.

Tenacity is the core quality of generation after generation of fruit cultivators dedicated to the whole fruit industry. They have overcome challenges in both weather and market factors and finally found an effective method for overall development of the fruit industry in China. Positioned as a vital exhibition for these pioneers, CHINA FRUIT has inherited these “genes of tenacity” since its conception.

The development trajectory of China's fruit industry is a microcosm of the development of China.

In May 2024, with the approval of China’s Ministry of Commerce, the exhibition was upgraded to the China International Fruit Expo (CHINA FRUIT) with the goal of representing the fruit grower industry and providing a showcase for all fruit cultivators!

Three-year major upgrade based on annual changes

After three years of development, CHINA FRUIT has developed from a trader-based stage to an integrated platform serving the entire industry chain of the fresh fruit industry.

At this event, we expect to see fruit suppliers not only from across China but also from:

Chile

Peru

Thailand

Vietnam

Malaysia

Philippines

Indonesia

New Zealand

Australia

South Africa

Egypt

the United States

Canada

Other overseas producing areas

Chinese growers will be represented from regional areas, including:

Guangxi

Guangdong

Yunnan

Hainan

Guizhou

Sichuan

Shaanxi

Gansu

Ningxia

Xinjiang

Liaoning

Shandong

Other producing areas

As for distribution channels, in addition to the dealers from first and second-tier cities from throughout Eastern and Southern China, regional dealers from third and fourth-tier cities in Central, Western and Southwestern China, will also be part of the platform.

Additionally, buyers from new market channels such as e-commerce group purchases, supermarket fresh produce, general group purchasing, prepared sliced fruit, hotel catering, airlines and cruise ships have been increasing year after year.

This event also pools together inspection and quarantine, agricultural machinery and equipment, cold chain warehousing, logistics and customs clearance, sea, air and land transportation, scientific research institutions and other upstream and downstream service providers of the industrial chain.

This year, key buyers such as FRESHIPPO, TikTok eCommerce, JD.com and Kuaishou eCommerce are expected to launch a series of fruit procurement activities on a large scale.

Co-hosted by TikTok eCommerce and CHINA FRUIT, "TikTok in Source Selection - CHINA FRUIT" will make its grand debut at the exhibition site. Besides, at its 10 Billion Subsidy Strategy Launch, JD Fresh will bring the entire fruit industry up to date with its latest strategic developments.

After signing strategic cooperation agreements with 17 top international fruit merchants at the CHINA FRUIT 2023, FRESHIPPO is expected to focus on the rising domestic fruits marketplace this year and roll out a series of strategic cooperation activities with domestic top-quality fruit merchants and producers on site.

the Forum on Intellectual Property Protection in the Fruit and Vegetable Industry, jointly organized by the Baker McKenzie FenXun (FTZ) Joint Operation Office, Bloom Fresh International Limited, Rockit Global Limited, and CHINA FRUIT will also be held at the exhibition site. In addition,