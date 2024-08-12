China International Fruit Expo 2024: Linking the world fruit industry to China market
By China International Fruit Expo
China International Fruit Expo 2024 (CHINA FRUIT), hosted by the China Chamber of Commerce of Import & Export of Foodstuffs, Native Produce & Animal By-Products and the China Fruit Marketing Association and organized by Shanghai EverFlourish Events Co., Ltd., will take place at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre from August 28-30, 2024.
This event will feature the participation of more than 300 exhibitors from over 30 countries and regions around the world. Among the representatives of well-known domestic and international brands in attendance will be:
- JOY WING MAU
- Zespri
- Goodfamer
- Dole
- Driscoll's
- T&G Global
- Rockit
- Frutas de Chile
- Summerfruit Australia
- Avocados Australia
- Nongfu Spring
- YSJ Fruit
- Green Bank Avocado
- YIKEDA
- Qifeng Fruit
- 58 Agriculture
- RiverKing
- Ivcsun
- Yuhua Fruit
- Nowfrutti
- Kingo Fruits
- Sango
- Qinguo
- Higo
- Wonong
- Chen's Sun
- Yuehao
- Yechen
- TOMRA Food
- Reemoon
- MAF Roda
- China Railway Special Cargo Logistics Co., Ltd.
- Nansha International Cold Chain
- Sinotrans
- China Eastern Airlines
- Oheng Supply Chain Group
- Unifier
- Tonghua Logistics
- Asia Global
- Pagoda
- FRESHIPPO
- com
- TikTok eCommerce
- Kuaishou eCommerce
- FruitDay
- Guangxi Pavilion
- Jiaxing Haiguangxing Premium Fruit Market
- Chongzuo Pavilion
- Guangdong Guanxiang Fruit Market
- Wuhan New HuaNan Fruit Market
Exhibitors in Previous Sessions
Hard-won achievements over numerous difficulties and hardships
CHINA FRUIT is an important exchange platform established by the fruit industry during its inception in the Year 2021 where CHINA FRUIT gained wide immediate recognition.
With support from the Shanghai Municipal Government and collaboration from security, fire, healthcare, and various other governmental departments, the CHINA FRUIT event was successfully held, producing outstanding results.
Tenacity is the core quality of generation after generation of fruit cultivators dedicated to the whole fruit industry. They have overcome challenges in both weather and market factors and finally found an effective method for overall development of the fruit industry in China. Positioned as a vital exhibition for these pioneers, CHINA FRUIT has inherited these “genes of tenacity” since its conception.
The development trajectory of China's fruit industry is a microcosm of the development of China.
In May 2024, with the approval of China’s Ministry of Commerce, the exhibition was upgraded to the China International Fruit Expo (CHINA FRUIT) with the goal of representing the fruit grower industry and providing a showcase for all fruit cultivators!
Three-year major upgrade based on annual changes
After three years of development, CHINA FRUIT has developed from a trader-based stage to an integrated platform serving the entire industry chain of the fresh fruit industry.
At this event, we expect to see fruit suppliers not only from across China but also from:
- Chile
- Peru
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Indonesia
- New Zealand
- Australia
- South Africa
- Egypt
- the United States
- Canada
- Other overseas producing areas
Chinese growers will be represented from regional areas, including:
- Guangxi
- Guangdong
- Yunnan
- Hainan
- Guizhou
- Sichuan
- Shaanxi
- Gansu
- Ningxia
- Xinjiang
- Liaoning
- Shandong
- Other producing areas
As for distribution channels, in addition to the dealers from first and second-tier cities from throughout Eastern and Southern China, regional dealers from third and fourth-tier cities in Central, Western and Southwestern China, will also be part of the platform.
Additionally, buyers from new market channels such as e-commerce group purchases, supermarket fresh produce, general group purchasing, prepared sliced fruit, hotel catering, airlines and cruise ships have been increasing year after year.
This event also pools together inspection and quarantine, agricultural machinery and equipment, cold chain warehousing, logistics and customs clearance, sea, air and land transportation, scientific research institutions and other upstream and downstream service providers of the industrial chain.
This year, key buyers such as FRESHIPPO, TikTok eCommerce, JD.com and Kuaishou eCommerce are expected to launch a series of fruit procurement activities on a large scale.
Co-hosted by TikTok eCommerce and CHINA FRUIT, "TikTok in Source Selection - CHINA FRUIT" will make its grand debut at the exhibition site. Besides, at its 10 Billion Subsidy Strategy Launch, JD Fresh will bring the entire fruit industry up to date with its latest strategic developments.
After signing strategic cooperation agreements with 17 top international fruit merchants at the CHINA FRUIT 2023, FRESHIPPO is expected to focus on the rising domestic fruits marketplace this year and roll out a series of strategic cooperation activities with domestic top-quality fruit merchants and producers on site.
A promising future with the rise of domestic boutique fruits
Spanning 63 units of longitude from east to west and 52 units of latitude from north to south, China is home to almost every topography. With the unremitting efforts of several generations of Chinese fruit practitioners, excellent local fruit varieties and fruit enterprises have continued to emerge in recent years. At this year's CHINA FRUIT, we are expecting to see a large number of rapidly growing domestic boutique varieties, including Dalian’s famous domestic cherry - YSJ Fruit, Chinese own star avocado - Green Bank Manor Avocado, high-end fruit and tomato brand - YIKEDA™ and China’s pineapple standard leader - FENGLIGE.
CHINA FRUIT has received the participation of fruit companies from more than 30 countries and regions and has provided the participants with "one-stop-shopping” purchase services covering cherries from Chile; kiwifruit from New Zealand; durian from Southeast Asia and oranges from Egypt.
Also, at this year's event, not only will the Malaysian fresh durian, which was recently approved to enter the Chinese marketplace, be exhibited, but also Australian avocados will make its debut in China.
Global fruit merchants have high expectations for the Chinese marketplace as CHINA FRUIT provides a substantial opportunity for the massive Chinese economy to open further to the international markets.
There is substantial room for growth in China's fruit consumption market. As domestic fruit quality continues to improve and an increasing number of global traders come to CHINA FRUIT, the “Chinese Fruit for the World Market” and the “World Fruit for the Chinese Market” will become two bridges supporting the development of CHINA FRUIT and the Chinese fruit industry in the future.
CHINA INTERNATIONAL FRUIT EXPO
(CHINA FRUIT)
August 28-30, 2024
Shanghai New International Expo Centre
(SNIEC)
We invite you to gather in Shanghai and explore a brighter future for the fruit industry!