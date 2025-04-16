By Naturipe Farms

Naturipe Avocado Farms is making it easier than ever to enjoy top-quality avocados, thanks to its growing Colombian avocado program. As the trees in Colombia mature and produce more fruit, Naturipe is set to deliver a steady, delicious supply of Hass avocados, a favorite amongst consumers, to keep shelves stocked year-round.

“We’re not just growing avocados — we’re growing opportunities. Expanding into Colombia has strengthened our ability to deliver the premium, reliable supply that retailers and consumers expect,” says Andy Bruno, President of Naturipe Avocado Farms Division. “For a long time, avocados were considered a luxury item that few had access to. Now, with more fruit on the trees and more avocados on shelves, we’re making it easier than ever for consumers to enjoy fresh and delicious avocados anytime, anywhere.”

Reliable, Year-Round Supply from Diverse Growing Regions

Historically, the avocado industry has primarily relied on products from Mexico. But depending on just one region meant supply could be unpredictable; one severe weather event, for example, had the potential to make or break the success of the whole season. Diversifying where avocados originate from is better for business and the consumer: thanks to our quickly developing growing operations in Colombia, retailers and customers alike have access to fresh avocados year-round. The decision is already paying off! When the industry faced shortages, Naturipe was able to step in and keep the supply flowing, proving just how important it is to have multiple growing regions.

Colombian avocados have made a name for themselves in the U.S. market in record time, gaining traction in less than a decade. Demand has surged in the past year as more retailers recognize the benefits of Colombia’s growing avocado supply, which boasts fruit similar to that of the well-loved Mexican Hass avocado. Plus, with a harvest season that lines up perfectly with major avocado-loving events like the Super Bowl and Cinco de Mayo, Colombian avocados are becoming a key part of keeping the U.S. supply steady year-round.

Keeping the Customer in Mind

At Naturipe, delivering top-quality avocados isn’t just about keeping shelves stocked — it’s about doing it the right way. From the field to the packaging line, every avocado goes through careful handling and strict quality checks to ensure peak freshness. Third-party audits help keep ethical growing standards high, so retailers and consumers can feel confident knowing exactly where their fruit comes from. With a strong focus on food safety, traceability, and consistency, Naturipe is committed to delivering avocados you can trust every time.

Naturipe does more than just supply avocados. It works hand-in-hand with retailers to create customized programs that cover everything from bagging and packaging to ripening solutions. With facilities strategically located across the U.S., Naturipe ensures its partners get exactly what they need to optimize their avocado offerings and keep customers coming back for more.

"Our ability to diversify our supply mix and seamlessly integrate Colombian avocados with our existing program has been a game-changer," says Bruno. "We’re excited for what’s ahead and confident that our program will continue to deliver the great-tasting avocados that retailers and consumers love."

Backed by a strong foundation in sourcing, quality assurance, and retail support, Naturipe is raising the bar for premium avocados in the global market.

For more information about Naturipe’s avocado program, please contact: sales@naturipeavocado.com or visit www.naturipefarms.com