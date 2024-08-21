Grupo Viru chosen among the best places to work in Latin America

Grupo Viru, an international group with 30 years of experience, operating fresh, frozen, and canned fruit and vegetables, with a presence in Peru, Spain, Italy, and France, was recognized by Great Place to Work (GPTW), as one of the “Best Places to Work in Latin America 2024”, ranking 3rd in the category of the top 50 large companies.

For the fourth consecutive year, the company was nominated on the prestigious list for providing work experience with high trust, commitment, values, diversity, and inclusion.

The awards ceremony was held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and was attended by 125 multinational companies and GPTW leaders from Latin America.

Óscar Echegaray, human capital and corporate affairs manager, and Vanessa Avalos, head of communications and social responsibility, received the recognition, which distinguishes them as the first Peruvian industry to lead the Top 3 of the GPTW Latam list, with a level of excellence and world-class standards.

“On behalf of Viru, I was honored to receive the Third Place GPTW LATAM award for teamwork, integration, and participation of all our more than 17 thousand employees, this award unites us even more,” said Echegaray.

“I thank my CEO, Yoselyn Malamud, for leading and promoting the welfare and development of our people, who are the main asset, engine and strength of the company, as well as the management team. We will continue to work with passion and commitment to manage our work experience with a sustainable and comprehensive vision in the medium and long term,” he said.