Driscoll’s recognized as second-best food and beverage brand

Family-owned berry company Driscoll’s has been recognized as the second-highest retail food and beverage brand in Circana's ranking. This acknowledgment reflects Driscoll’s commitment to meeting consumer demand for flavorful fresh produce through ongoing innovation, the firm shared in a release.

Since breaking into the top ten in 2019, Driscoll’s has experienced consistent growth, remaining focused on delivering high-quality berries. By the end of 2024, Driscoll’s was one of only two brands within the top 15 to achieve double-digit growth in both unit and dollar sales, even amidst a competitive food and beverage market.

Soren Bjorn, CEO of Driscoll’s, emphasized the company's dedication to flavor as a priority to make healthy produce appealing in consumers’ diets. He noted that the company’s commitment to quality and taste is integral to the consumer experience with their products.

According to Jonna Parker, vice president of the fresh foods group at Circana, Driscoll’s has climbed two spots from the previous year, achieving a 12% increase in sales and a 13% increase in units sold, marking it as the fastest-growing brand among the top 40 in the U.S. retail sector. This trend signifies a consumer preference for fresh produce, which remains strong despite economic challenges.

Berries are increasingly recognized as a rapidly growing segment within the fresh food category, contributing $4.2 billion in sales over the past five years. Driscoll’s has played a role in this growth through innovations such as the Sweetest Batch segment and a significant organic product line, setting benchmarks for flavor and variety in the market.

The company’s ongoing commitment to excellence was also acknowledged with a place on Fast Company’s list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies in 2024.