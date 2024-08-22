Peru strengthens trade relationship with China to promote agricultural development

At a meeting held at The Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation (MIDAGRI) in Peru, Minister Angel Manero and Deng Xiaogang, the Vice Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the People's Republic of China discussed and highlighted the importance of cooperation in agriculture.

During the formal meeting, the head of MIDAGRI emphasized the country's attention to trade accessibility.

“The developments in our partnership with China allow us to dream big and put in place major irrigation projects that will boost agricultural development in Peru," he stated in a press release issued by Peru's agricultural ministry. "It's crucial to have the support of the Chinese Government to strengthen cooperative ties in the agrarian and irrigation sector between our countries."

In response, Deng Xiaogang, the Vice Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the People's Republic of China said that “the Chinese government considers it crucial the development of infrastructure in Peru to improve agronomic production.”

Deng Xiaogang added that communication about project implementation should be handled with the involvement of other ministers, including the Ministry of Water Resources, Finance, and others.

“We have a specific business model in China's northern and southern regions, so I suggest visiting China to gain firsthand knowledge of our projects."

Phytosanitary Protocols in Progress

Manero reported that they're in the process of developing the phytosanitary protocols for fruits like fresh pomegranates and pecans, as well as frozen products like mangoes, avocados, and blueberries.

“We might be done with the protocol process this year as opportunities arise,” he detailed.

“Homologation for exporting beef and pork, as well as phytosanitary protocols for bananas, pitahaya, fresh cherries, and blueberry plants, are also underway,” he commented.

Peru and the People's Republic of China have maintained a close and solid bilateral relationship since the establishment of their diplomatic ties in 1971. They also jointly participate in various forums, including the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).