China retaliates, placing tariffs on numerous U.S. farm goods

The trade war between the U.S. and China is escalating. China today announced that it is imposing a 10-15% tariff on a range of U.S. farm products, targeting some of the country's major exports to to Asian country, including fruit, sorghum, beef, vegetables, soybean, dairy, and grains.

This is in response to President Trump increasing tariffs on China by 10%, bringing the total tax on Chinese goods to 20%.

Trump also imposed a 25% tariff on Mexico and Canada, which will be going into effect today. The President announced yesterday that all imports would be subject to the new levy "with no room" for delay.

China also barred 10 American companies from trading or investing in China and added 15 companies to its "export control list."

In a press conference, China's foreign ministry said the country is "willing to resolve the international concern through dialogue and consultation with the U.S. on the basis of mutual respect, equality, and reciprocity." However, he emphasized that China is not going to be pressured or threatened and will firmly safeguard its national sovereignty, security, and development interests.

In a social media post, the President addressed U.S. farmers, asking them to "get ready to start making a lot of agricultural product to be sold inside of the United States," announcing that tariffs will go on external products on April 2nd.

Tariff number a "fluid situation"

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Sunday that the U.S. tariffs on Canada and Mexico are still going into effect Tuesday but suggested that the 25% plan was subject to change, calling it a "fluid situation." However, President Trump continued with tariffs as initially planned.

In an interview on Fox News Sunday Morning Features, he said there will be tariffs on Tuesday on Mexico and Canada, "exactly what they are. We’re going to leave that for the president and his team to negotiate.”

The Commerce Secretary's comments come three days after President Donald Trump reiterated on his social media platform Truth Social that the tariffs are linked to the flow of fentanyl and migrants into the U.S. from both countries, and the 25% tariffs against both countries are going ahead as scheduled.

Lutnick said the President might raise tariffs by 10% on China this Tuesday unless the country ends fentanyl trafficking into the U.S.

Lutnick said Mexico and Canada have done a reasonable job" securing their borders with the United States, but that fentanyl continues to flow into the country.

An analysis from the Peterson Institute for International Economics shows that Trump's tariffs would prompt retaliation from foreign governments, costing the typical, or median, American consumer an average of $1,200 more per year.

U.S. Conference of Mayors opposes tariffs

The U.S. Conference of Mayors' Executive Committee passed an emergency resolution yesterday urging the Trump administration to protect and promote trade relations with Canada and Mexico, saying the tariffs would inflict "severe economic harm on American businesses and consumers."

The resolution lists the benefits of having an amicable relationship with both countries, and the downsides of imposing tariffs. Some of the downsides listed include impacts on manufacturing, costs increase in infrastructure maintenance, renewal and development; municipal fleet and machinery; affordable housing projects, energy use and distribution; IT and consulting services, and higher prices for consumers.

After the organization passed the resolution, USCM President Columbus (OH) Mayor Andrew Ginther released a statement expressing concern for the economy and U.S. population.

"By implementing these tariffs, the federal government would instead stall economic growth, threaten jobs and wages, and put even more pressure on the cost of living in the United States," he said. "American residents in large, medium, and small cities will bear the brunt of these tariffs, including cities, which would see municipal costs go up across the board, from infrastructure maintenance to energy use."

The committee is made up of a select group of mayors from across the United States. The USCM is the official organization representing cities with populations of 30,000 or more.