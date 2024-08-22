Tomato virus detected in Australia for the first time

August 22 , 2024
The Australian Department of Agriculture and Fisheries detected tomato brown rugose fruit virus (ToBRFV) in two South Australian commercial properties.

The fruit virus can lead to a 70% yield reduction in affected crops. The properties, located in the Northern Adelaide Plains region, are operating under biosecurity requirements while the full extent of the detection is determined to prevent spread. 

Biosecurity Queensland is working alonside the Department and other agencies to determine whether the virus has spread, and to continue market access support for Queensland produce. Any linkages to Queensland will be investigated to understand the risk to our producers.

This is the first time ToBRFV has been detected in Australia. 

The virus is highly contagious and it affects tomatoes, capsicums, and chillies but has no known effects to human health. Infected plants' symptoms are mosaic patterns, yellowing and deformities on leaves, while fruits develop brown wrinkled spots, deformations and uneven ripening, reducing their yield and marketability. Different plant varieties can present different symptoms.

The virus spreads through mechanical transmission including contaminated tools, hands, clothing and direct plant to plant contact. It can also be seed borne and transmitted through grafting and irrigation water.

To protects crops against the virus, the Department advices growers to ensure that staff and visitors comply with on-site biosecurity and hygiene practices such as avoiding unnecessary contact with crops, reducing equipment and materials shared between facilities, monitoring crops for disease symptoms, and disinfecting tools, propagating materials, and equipment. 

Tom Vilsack, USDA Secretary to headline IFPA's Washington Conference

