Tesco named 2024's British Apple Retailer of the Year

Tesco was recently named the British Apple Supermarket of the Year 2024 by British Apple & Pears Limited (BAPL), the company shared. Over the past year, Tesco sold an impressive 26,705 tons of British apples. This is the equivalent of 192 million individual apples. That's nearly 22,000 apples an hour, or six every second.

This award recognizes Tesco as the top retailer of British-grown apples from September 2023 to August 2024.

"We're proud to work with British growers to provide more apples than any other supermarket. Whether enjoyed as a healthy snack, in a packed lunch, or in a classic crumble, apples hold a special place in British hearts and kitchens," Tesco's Chief Commercial Officer Ashwin Prasad said in a release.

The supermarket's most popular varieties include Gala and Braeburn. This year, Tesco introduced a Family Bag (3.3 lbs.) featuring slightly larger apples to help British farmers utilize more of their crop and to give customers a larger fruit perfect for cooking.

"Congratulations to Tesco on this achievement. It's great to see their strong support for British growers. This year's apple crop is looking good, and we're hopeful all UK supermarkets will continue promoting British apples and pears to their shoppers," added Ali Capper, executive chair of BAPL.