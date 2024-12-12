Washington State University's WA64 apple finally has a name

Washington State University's WA64 apple is officially named Sunflare. Apple breeder Kate Evans announced the apple's new name at the Northwest Horticulture Expo in Yakima, Washington.

The apple, a cross of Honeycrisp and Cripps Pink (trademarked as Pink Lady), will be available in grocery stores in 2029.

The name, which Evans said checks all of the university's boxes, resulted from a public apple naming contest that drew more than 15,000 responses. WSU faculty went through thousands of name entries and decided that Sunflare best reflected the apple's physical qualities.

The winner of the contest, Ryan Escarcega, is a 49-year-old food service salesperson and chef from Centralia, Washington, who was inspired by the apple's "bright hues as well as the powerful solar storms that sparked northern lights visible across North America this spring," the university reported.

Sunflare is the third apple to emerge from WSU's breeding program, including Cosmic Crisp in 2019.

WSU has filed trademark applications for the Sunflare brand name and has selected International New-Varieties Network LLC to manage sales of licensed WA 64 trees and budwood to growers.