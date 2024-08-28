National Mango Board and Florida State University renew their marketing partnership

The National Mango Board and Florida State University Athletics have announced the renewal of their marketing partnership.

In a joint press release, the organizations announced that this second year, the National Mango Board will return to Langford Green and Doak Campbell Stadium for another season of mango-themed promotions, expanding its presence at FSU football, baseball, and softball games.

For football, the National Mango Board’s presence will activate at the Sept. 2 Boston College game, the Sept. 21 game against the University of California, Berkeley and the Oct. 5 game against Clemson.

To kick off the season, Seminole fans will have the opportunity to access fresh mangos thanks to the Mango "Joy Ride" food truck which will be present at FSU's home opener on September 2.

The food truck will have fresh mango treats, interactive activities, and photo opportunities available to FSU Athletics for a new take on the FSU game day experience.

Florida State Global Partnerships General Manager, Bill Houston, says FSU is proud to continue the partnership with the National Mango Board, "to promote nutritional choices and delicious flavors to our fans. At Florida State."

He added that they are "always striving to improve the gameday experience for our fans, and our continued partnership with the National Mango Board is an exciting way to do that.”