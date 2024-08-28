Sunkist partners with National Breast Cancer Foundation

PRESS RELEASE (Sunkist)

August 28, 2024, Valencia, Calif. – Sunkist Growers, Inc., the leading citrus cooperative with over 131 years of heritage, is proud to announce a new partnership with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. (NBCF) as part of its commitment to supporting health and wellness initiatives. The collaboration aims to raise awareness about breast cancer and provide valuable resources to those impacted by the disease.

“We are excited about this partnership with Sunkist Growers and their commitment to our mission of Helping Women Now®,” said Candice Hensley, NBCF Sr. Manager of Strategic Partnerships. “Through their support, they will help us provide early detection, education, and support services to women affected by breast cancer across the country.”

Sunkist is the largest Cara Cara orange supplier in the game, and this season, all Sunkist Cara 2lb, 3lb, and 5lb bags will feature limited-edition pink ribbon packaging and matching merchandising, symbolizing the brand’s commitment to the cause. Additional ‘Power with The Pink Orange’ campaign materials include display bins, stackable towers, and new in-store merchandising extending from info posters and header cards to channel rails, all with QR codes leading back to the Sunkist website where consumers can learn more about the NBCF partnership, empowering consumers to make a difference with their purchases.

“We are honored to support National Breast Cancer Foundation through our expanded Pink Orange program,” says Jim Phillips, President & CEO at Sunkist Growers, Inc. “As a leader in the Citrus industry, we are asking our retail partners to join in with Sunkist, contributing to a cause that affects so many lives and supports NBCF’s vital work in helping women and inspiring hope. Our support doesn’t stop at the retail shelf; Sunkist, along with our sister cooperative Fruit Growers Supply, will engage in activities throughout the year to show our support for this worthwhile cause.”

Starting with Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, Sunkist will launch a series of initiatives extending from social media collaborations highlighting influencer and survivor spotlights to creating patient care packages and sponsoring HOPE Kits, sharing important information about breast cancer awareness, early detection, and resources available through NBCF. Sunkist’s partnership with NBCF reflects its broader commitment to promoting health and wellness within the communities it serves. By aligning with NBCF, Sunkist aims to provide essential resources to those affected by breast cancer while encouraging healthy lifestyles through its nutritious Cara Cara oranges.

Orange on the outside and pink on the inside, Caras get their unique pink interior from the antioxidant lycopene. Additionally, this specialty orange variety offers 100 percent of the daily vitamin C intake with just one orange, and this pink powerhouse contains key nutrients like folate, fiber, and potassium.

“After the successful launch of the ‘Meet the Pink Orange’ revamp last season, this NBCF partnership felt like a natural next step for growing the Cara category,” says Cassie Howard, Sr. Director of Category Management and Marketing at Sunkist Growers, Inc. “Consumers are repeatedly seeking products that support holistic lifestyles, and The Pink Orange is no exception. Sunkist is the preferred brand for Caras, with branded Cara volume up 35 percent last year, outpacing private label and nearly all other brands. With this momentum, we are excited to see where this program goes next.”