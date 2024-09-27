Camposol and its unions reach collective bargaining agreement for 2024-2027

PRESS RELEASE (Camposol)

Camposol announces that it has reached a satisfactory agreement with each of the three unions representing our workers: the Camposol S.A. Workers' Union, the Camposol Plant Workers' Union, and the Camposol Field Workers' Union. These agreements guarantee significant improvements for our workforce while ensuring the company's long-term stability and sustainability. The agreements, which will be in effect from 2024 to 2027, have been reached through direct negotiation processes that place emphasis on social dialogue, respect, and mutual understanding.

Throughout the negotiations, we reaffirmed our commitment to the independence of union organizations and recognized the importance of their role in safeguarding workers' rights and interests. The outcome reflects a positive balance for both our workers and Camposol. The three unions have contributed to the achievement of important benefits that have a positive impact on employees, such as salary increases, special leave in the event of death, and improvements to the Christmas basket, among others.

Camposol thanks the union representatives for their openness to dialogue and their collaboration during this amicable and constructive process. We are convinced that these agreements not only strengthen our relationship, but also support the well-being and satisfaction of all our employees, while ensuring the company's sustainability and competitiveness.

"The agreement reached with our unions reflects our commitment to social dialogue and mutual respect. We firmly believe that this agreement will generate a positive impact on our workers. A collaborative environment not only benefits our workers, but also consolidates the sustainability and growth of Camposol as a whole. We are grateful for the dedication and efforts of the unions, who have been instrumental in achieving these important benefits. Together, we will continue working to build a prosperous and sustainable future for everyone at Camposol," commented Ricardo Naranjo, Interim CEO of Camposol.