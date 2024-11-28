Zespri: The future of fruit labeling recognised at launch

PRESS RELEASE

Following the launch of the Sinclair T55 label, feedback from the industry has been positive and exciting, generating interest globally as well as in the launch regions The launch is in collaboration with Zespri, who, as first adopters, are transitioning their label program over the next 12 months.

An opportunity to reduce plastic packaging in the fresh produce industry

Duncan Jones commented, “We are presenting Sinclair – T55 as an environmentally conscious alternative to plastic packaging and conventional plastic labels. The demand for compostable fruit labels is growing and given the variety of shapes and sizes available from 100+ choices, Sinclair T55 fulfils practical consumer and retailer requirements as well as complementing branding and sustainability programs.”

Product stewardship: Why end-of-life performance is key and the focus

With no material bias – paper or film – the development of Sinclair compostable product development is focused on certified end-of-life performance. We refer to this as the disposal, the breaking down and biodegradation of the compostable labels - within a specific timeframe -to become part of usable home or industrial compost – with no soil contamination. This focus means Sinclair-certified compostable fruit labels provide key benefits by aligning with current legislation and meeting global composting standards. Sinclair compostable labels:

can reduce the use of plastic packaging and plastic waste

become part of usable natural compost with zero negative impact on the environment with no harmful substances affecting plants or animals

on disposal in home or industrial compost waste streams no additional process or mechanical action is required to ensure safe disposal or recycling

disintegration and biodegradation, part of the composting process is completed within a specified timeframe

What's next for compostable fruit labels?

Knowing that we have a fantastic environmentally conscious fruit label that has been independently tested and certified is just the first step. General greenwashing is unfortunately prevalent with misinformation making clear, factual product and product performance communication critical to continuing to build trust in packaging solutions

The next step, therefore, is an explainer and benefits campaign around our compostable labels for our industry and beyond. The benefits of our product are clear – reduced plastic packaging and zero plastic waste – but terminology, certification relevance, and the composting process need explaining and reinforcing. This communication is not just Sinclair’s role as it needs everyone – media, customers, and packaging suppliers to educate and raise awareness all the way to the consumer.