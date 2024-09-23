Duda Farm Fresh Foods Announces Sales & Marketing Leadership Changes

PRESS RELEASE (Duda Farms)

Oviedo, Fla. (September 23, 2024) – Duda Farm Fresh Foods, a leading grower of fresh vegetables and citrus , announces recent changes to key positions in their sales and marketing team including the promotion of Jeff Goodale to senior vice president, strategy and business development and the hiring of Alan Ediger as vice president of sales.

Prior to this promotion, Jeff held several positions in his 19-year career with Duda Farm Fresh Foods, most recently as director of sales and senior director of sales, strategy, and analysis. As senior vice president, strategy and business development, Jeff will be responsible for managing the Duda Farm Fresh Foods leadership team’s collaboration in developing and implementing strategies that enhance market position, drive business expansion, and foster innovation. Reporting to him on the management team will be Alan Ediger, stepping into his new role in sales leadership, and Nichole Towell, who will continue to lead marketing, e-commerce and take on additional responsibilities for new products.

“We are proud to have Jeff transition into his new role as senior vice president and look forward to his leadership in the areas of sales, marketing, and business development,” said Mark Bassetti, president, Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “Jeff has played an instrumental role in Duda’s success over these last two decades and will no doubt continue to be a huge asset.”

Alan Ediger joined Duda in May as vice president of sales and has been working with Rick Alcocer over the last few months to ensure a smooth transition. Alan came to Duda with extensive sales and business development experience in both the value added and commodity sectors. He began his produce career with Fresh Express during their growth years, later moving on to roles with Ready Pac Foods, Dole Fresh, and Dole Berry Company. Most recently, Alan held the position of vice president of sales for California Giant Berry Farms. Alan graduated with a Bachelor of Science from California State University in Chico, California, and has resided in the Salinas area for many years. Alan is responsible for leading Duda’s sales strategy for both commodity and value-added product lines and for further developing and leading a high-performance sales team. Alan will work closely with our entire management team to align sales efforts to achieve company priorities, goals, and pipeline growth targets.

“Alan is an excellent addition to our team,” said Goodale. “He brings a tremendous amount of experience, a fresh perspective, and a disciplined approach that is already making Duda a better partner to our retail and foodservice customers. We are thrilled to have him join the team.”

