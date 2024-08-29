The Peruvian Blueberry Growers & Exporters Association (Proarándanos) is forecasting a decrease in blueberry exports this coming season.

In the organization's latest export projection update, Proarándanos forecasts that during the 2024/25 campaign, fresh blueberry shipments will reach a total volume of 293,841 tons, a 5.3% decrease compared to the June 2023 estimate of 310,317 tons.

The Peruvian blueberry season usually lasts from May 2024 to April 2025. Peak production is projected to occur in week 43, with 17,148 tons.

The main destinations for Peruvian blueberries are the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, and China. The report shows that shipments to the United States are expected to reach 147,579 tons, a 17% increase compared to the 2023/24 campaign, but a 4% decrease compared to 2022/23.

In Europe, excluding the United Kingdom, exports are expected to reach a total of 75,122 tons, a 50% growth compared to the 2023/24 campaign. In the United Kingdom, the report estimates a total of 17,328 tons, a 27% increase compared to the 2023/24 campaign, and a 22% increase compared to the 2022/23 period.

In China, shipments are projected to reach 48,397 tons, an 84% increase compared to the previous campaign and a 31% increase compared to 2022/23.

In other destinations, shipments are estimated to total 14,409 tons, which translates to a 58% increase compared to the 2023/24 campaign and a 106% increase compared to 2022/23.

The United States is forecast to account for 50% of total shipments, followed by Europe with 24%, 5% to the United Kingdom, and 16% to China.

Organic and Conventional

Peru is expected to export 260,136 tons of conventional blueberries and 33,715 tons of organic blueberries in the 2024/25 campaign, according to the Proarándanos report.

This is a 4% reduction in conventional blueberries and a 12% reduction in organic blueberries compared to last year's projection.

The share of organic and conventional blueberries would be 12% and 88%, respectively.

The peak of conventional blueberry exports is projected for week 43, with 15,455 tons. For organic blueberries, it would be the following week, with 1,757 tons.

The United States would reduce its share of total organic exports from 99% to 92%; Europe, excluding the United Kingdom, would account for 6% of the share; and the United Kingdom and other destinations would each represent 1%.