Summer Citrus: Up Close & Personal with Boet Mouton

By Summer Citrus

Summer Citrus is excited about all the effort that we're making this season with our collaborators in South Africa. That's why we want to share a glimpse from one of our leading growers and citrus distributors, Boet Mouton from Mouton Citrus.

Boet Mouton, who is also Chairman of the Summer Citrus from South Africa Board of Directors, touches all points of the supply chain from production here in South Africa to the final consumer consuming the product from a retailer in the US.

"For us, the important part is to be your reliable, high-quality, consistent citrus supplier for the complete summer season. By working together, we take a lot of risk out of the total supply chain, and we can honor our commitments and make sure you have fresh fruit on your shelf every week", says Boet Mouton.

From the production side, Summer Citrus has now shipped almost 75% of the volumes planned for the U.S. market. It is very important to take into consideration that a lot of effort goes into our planning, and we leave room for opportunities to be utilized slightly increased volumes to be shipped, and unforeseen supply-chain delays and weather impacting the movement and availability of fruit.

We are working with a commodity with an ever-changing life cycle and adjusting to a delayed supply chain is part of our continued success story.

We pride ourselves on our high-quality fruit, our sophisticated supply chain, our real-time communication with the trade and our trusted partners.

