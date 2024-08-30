Summer Citrus: Up Close & Personal with Boet Mouton

August 30 , 2024
Advertorials More News Top Stories
Summer Citrus: Up Close & Personal with Boet Mouton

By Summer Citrus

Summer Citrus is excited about all the effort that we're making this season with our collaborators in South Africa. That's why we want to share a glimpse from one of our leading growers and citrus distributors, Boet Mouton from Mouton Citrus.    

Boet Mouton, who is also Chairman of the Summer Citrus from South Africa Board of Directors, touches all points of the supply chain from production here in South Africa to the final consumer consuming the product from a retailer in the US.

"For us, the important part is to be your reliable, high-quality, consistent citrus supplier for the complete summer season. By working together, we take a lot of risk out of the total supply chain, and we can honor our commitments and make sure you have fresh fruit on your shelf every week", says Boet Mouton.

From the production side, Summer Citrus has now shipped almost 75% of the volumes planned for the U.S. market. It is very important to take into consideration that a lot of effort goes into our planning, and we leave room for opportunities to be utilized slightly increased volumes to be shipped, and unforeseen supply-chain delays and weather impacting the movement and availability of fruit.

Summer Citrus

We are working with a commodity with an ever-changing life cycle and adjusting to a delayed supply chain is part of our continued success story.

We pride ourselves on our high-quality fruit, our sophisticated supply chain, our real-time communication with the trade and our trusted partners.

For more information please visit www.summercitrus.com

You might also be interested in


China International Fruit Expo 2024: Linking the world fruit industry to China market
Sun World sets the pace for industry innovation
Premier Li Qiang visits New Zealand, Joy Wing Mau Group enhances and upgrades cooperation with New Zealand fruit industry giants
Three robots from Sorma for automation of the post-harvest process
GreenTech Amsterdam 2024: Unveiling the future of horticulture
Sunridge Nurseries expand their table grape program with a new partnership
Joy Wing Mau Group welcomes Zespri's global distributors delegation, setting an example for cooperation
Hamid El Maloui (VitaBlue): “Planasa’s raspberry varieties Adelita and Pink Hudson® allow to extend the season by almost two months”

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands