The Top Seven

These are FreshFruitPortal.com's top seven stories of the week.

The Colombia Avocado Board (CAB) announced that the volume of avocado shipments to the U.S. tripled during the first semester of 2024 year-on-year. The information is based on a review of the Hass Avocado Board (HAB) Volume Data Dashboard and Category Data Dashboard.

The Peruvian Blueberry Growers & Exporters Association (Proarándanos) is forecasting a decrease in blueberry exports this coming season.

In the organization's latest export projection update, Proarándanos forecasts that during the 2024/25 campaign, fresh blueberry shipments will reach a total volume of 293,841 tons, a 5.3% decrease compared to the June 2023 estimate of 310,317 tons.

Peruvian-headquartered Camposol posted an 18% year-on-year increase in sales in the second financial quarter to $182 million despite a decrease in volume sold, interim CEO Ricardo Naranjo said on an earnings call.

Naranjo said this was possible thanks to the company's "adequate coordination between field operations and distribution companies.

Berries Paradise announced a leadership transition as the company enters what they say is an exciting new chapter. After a decade of successful leadership under Roberto Samano, Berries Paradise extended its gratitude for his invaluable contributions to the company’s growth and success. Roberto’s dedication and vision have been instrumental in establishing Berries Paradise as a leader in the industry.

Monday marked the first day of hearings on the Federal Trade Commission's multi-state lawsuit against Kroger's acquisition of Albertsons. Both legal teams delivered their opening remarks about the $24.6 billion merger at the U.S. District Court in Portland, Oregon.

Both chains, Kroger and Albertsons, argue that the merger will help them compete against rivals like Costco, Walmart, and Amazon, but the FTC says the merger would result in less competition and even higher grocery prices.

Last week, the Association of Producers and Exporters of Blueberries of Peru (Proarándanos) held elections to select the new Board of Directors for the 2024-2026 term.

Miguel Bentín, a representative of Family Farms Perú, was appointed as the new president of Proarándanos. He discussed his management guidelines and industry outlook with FreshFruitPortal.com.

Vegetable and fruits producer, marketer, and distributor Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. announced the appointment of Dr. Nizar Haddad as Director of Innovation and Business Development at Fresh Del Monte, and General Manager of De l’Ora Bio, a Fresh Del Monte-led partnership with Vellsam Materias Bioactivas.