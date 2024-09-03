India imposes strict measures for Polish blueberry imports

September 03 , 2024
As blueberry consumption and imports in India continue rising, the country is imposing further measures on the phytosanitary requirements for various origins to ensure that imported blueberries are safe and free from pests and diseases that could pose a risk to local crops.

For Poland in particular, the government has mandated that the fruit imported from the European country must be sourced from orchards registered with their local National Plant Protection Organization (NPPO), according to an order issued by the Union agriculture ministry.

The phytosanitary certificates of the fruits must also declare that the imports are free from Acalitus vaccinii (blueberry bud mite pest) and Pseudomonas viridiflava (blossom blight disease).

The inspections of the fruit must be conducted by the NPPO, the Polish institution that works to curb the spread of pests and protect agriculture. 

In this way, Indian authorities say they seek to protect the country's growing blueberry market, currently valued at $60 million, which is expanding thanks to consumer awareness about the fruit's health benefits.

To boost blueberry imports, earlier this year the government reduced custom duty values on some blueberry and cranberry varieties from 30 to 10%. 

