A significant increase is expected for the new Hass avocado season in Chile, which begins in September.

According to estimates by the Chilean Avocado Committee, for the 2024-25 cycle, a harvest of 200,000 tons is projected, an increase of one-third over the 150,000 tons of the previous period.

“This growth is due to a better fruit set in the productive hectares, driven by more favorable weather conditions, which makes this season the best in the last three years,” said Carmen Gloria Lüttges, president of the association.

It is projected that 55% of the total production will be destined for domestic consumption, with 110,000 tons.

“The domestic market will continue to be a priority, since Chileans are one of the largest consumers of Hass avocados in the world, second only to Mexico. This demonstrates the important national vocation of this fruit and the avocado's tradition of consumption, consolidating itself as one of the crops that allocates the highest percentage of its production to local consumption,” said Lüttges.

In addition, 90,000 tons of Chilean Hass avocado are expected to be exported, with Europe as the main destination (74%), followed by Latin America (10.9%), Asia (10.2%), and the United States (5.3%).

“In the case of Latin America, Argentina will continue to play a preponderant role, since it has become a great consumer of this fruit considering its nutritional properties and excellent flavor”, adds the president of the Avocado Committee, who also specifies that all these figures will be continuously updated over time, as the season progresses.