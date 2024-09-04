Westfalia Fruit expands its reach into three key Asian Markets

Westfalia Fruit, a global leader in the avocado industry, announced the celebration of a significant milestone by expanding its footprint into three major Asian markets: Japan, India, and China.

"This achievement speaks back to the company's commitment to innovation and sustainability, positioning South African avocados as premium produce in high-potential regions," they said in a release.

Westfalia highlighted the recent agreement between South Africa and Japan, which they say paves the way for exports of South African avocados to the East Asian nation. This visit encouraged stronger economic relations, which resulted in Japan receiving its first consignment of South African avocados. The shipment marks a new chapter in trade relations between the two countries.

Westfalia also expressed it's gratitude to the government for facilitating the opening of critical markets.

"This support not only benefits the company but strengthens South Africa's agricultural export potential, helping Westfalia bring its premium produce to markets efficiently and securely," they said.

The successful entry into Japan follows the recent lifting of the ban on Hass avocados, a significant development for South African exporters. The agreed-upon protocol requires cold treatment of 2°C for 19 days.

This agreement further solidifies the growing economic relationship between Japan and South Africa, built on mutual trust and robust people-to-people connections.

Earlier this year, Westfalia Fruit achieved another groundbreaking moment by sending its first shipment of avocados to India, a large and rapidly expanding fruit market.

The finalization of a phytosanitary agreement between South Africa and India marked the culmination of many years of dedicated work to access this lucrative market.

Westfalia said India presents a substantial opportunity for South African avocado growers, especially during the May to August period, when South American producers typically dominate the market with large volumes of avocados.

With this new access, South African exporters can now offer a competitive alternative, supplying large-sized avocados to Indian consumers during a key window.

In addition to its entry into Japan and India, Westfalia Fruit expanded its presence in the Chinese market last year, further enhancing its export portfolio. As a global leader in the avocado sector for decades, Westfalia has established itself as a trusted supplier of high-quality produce in China, offering not only avocados but a range of fruits.

The company said its "extensive knowledge of the Chinese market and its operational capabilities in the region enable it to deliver exceptional service to its growers while ensuring the creation of high-quality supply chains."

Graham Young, COO of Westfalia Fruit, expressed enthusiasm for the growing opportunities in Asia, stating, “The expansion into these diverse Asian markets represents significant growth potential for the South African avocado industry. We are not only introducing our sustainably grown, premium-quality avocados to new consumers but also creating lasting economic opportunities for our growers.”

Young further highlighted that these market openings present Westfalia with the chance to showcase the unique flavor profiles and exceptional quality of South African avocados.

“Our commitment to innovation and sustainability drives us to deliver the best possible produce to our customers, and we are thrilled to bring our avocados to Asia's dynamic markets,” he added.

The foundation for this market expansion is a testament to the growing collaboration between public and private sector stakeholders. These new markets offer exciting export opportunities while building relationships that could benefit the broader agricultural sector through knowledge exchange and innovation.

“The South African avocado industry is now positioned at a unique juncture, with new and growing markets set to shape the future trajectory of the industry,” Young concluded.