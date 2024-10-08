Researchers at the University of Lleida (UdL) have discovered that red-fleshed apples improve endothelial function, which regulates blood flow, reduces inflammation, and modulates the immune system in people with high cholesterol.

Laura Rubió, one of the project’s lead researchers, highlighted that the benefits of red-fleshed apples are "superior" due to the significant improvement in inflammation markers. This variety is not grown in Spain, and now researchers are looking for ways to process and commercialize it so consumers can benefit.

The 'AppleCOR' project emerged from a collaboration with IRTA, which was testing a red-fleshed apple grown and sold in northern European countries but not in Spain.

This is because red-fleshed apples contain "anthocyanic phenolic" compounds, which are also found in fruits like blueberries and black grapes. These compounds had never been studied at such levels in apples before, and since they are known to have health benefits, the researchers decided to investigate if the same effects occurred in this apple variety.

The researchers began the final phase of the project by recruiting over 100 volunteers, who ate apples for six weeks. They compared the effects of red-fleshed apples with white-fleshed varieties, consumed either as a snack or as an infusion.

The results showed that all apples provided health benefits to the volunteers, but the red-fleshed apples were superior, particularly in preventing chronic cardiovascular diseases in people with high metabolic risk, such as those with hypercholesterolemia.

In addition to UdL and URV, the study involved researchers from the Institute of Vine and Wine Sciences (CSIC, University of La Rioja), the Nutrition and Health Unit of Eurecat, the Pere Virgili Health Research Institute (IISPV), and the Biomedical Research Unit at Sant Joan University Hospital in Reus.

Apples with red flesh, both inside and out, occur naturally in some regions of Central Asia. Their flesh displays a red hue instead of the typical off-white color found in most commercial apples. Some varieties include Pink Pearl, Pink Sparkle, and Geneva Crab.

Photo courtesy of Ifored apple varieties