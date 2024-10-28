SanLucar wins the "Rising Brand Award 2024" in Asia

On Thursday, October 24th, SanLucar CEO Armin Rehberg received the “Rising Brand Award 2024” from the leading retail company DFI Retail Group at a festive event in Singapore. The top management of DFI, a leading Asian company in the retail sector, thanked the SanLucar team – consisting of Armin Rehberg, Jaime Sánchez (International Markets Director), Bilal Issa (Middle & Far East Commercial Director), and Kenny Chu (Asia Business Development Manager) – for the added value and innovative strength of the SanLucar brand.

Armin Rehberg expressed his gratitude to all the SanLucar professionals involved in the firm's launch in Singapore. “We are very proud and grateful for this award, which is also an incentive for the future. As a unique premium brand for fruit and vegetables, we aim to inspire consumers every day, especially with our trading partner DFI in Singapore.”

SanLucar received the recognition during a trip to Asia as part of its international expansion plan. In Singapore, the company visited its local partner DFI Retail Group, the leading pan-Asian retailer that operates around 11,000 points of sales. DFI is the name behind some of the largest and most trusted food retail brands in Asia, including Cold Storage, CS Fresh, Giant, Guardian, Lucky Supermarket, Oliver’s, and Wellcome. Besides the food sector, the group is also active in other industries such as convenience, health & beauty, home furnishings, restaurants, and other retail.

Only 10 months after landing on Asian market, SanLucar is already present in Singapore, Hong Kong, Cambodia, and Central China, and is successfully working with selected retail partners in each of these countries with its premium concept.

“Our brand, our premium products, and our concepts fit perfectly into the Asian market. We are very pleased with the great positive response we have received in such a short time,” said Armin Rehberg.