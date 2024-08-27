August 27 , 2024

California's table grape industry has rebounded from last year's challenging weather, and as the season advances, grapes are already reaching Asian markets, including Japan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Singapore, and South Korea, among others, offering high-quality fruit.

Exports are in full swing, and shipments are anticipated to reach their peak during this period of the season.

The state's production is estimated to reach 94.4 million 19-pound boxes this season. Industry players have indicated to Freshfruitportal.com that the season will be good, with over 20 export market destinations.

Marketing campaign

The California Table Grape Commission informed that an aggressive global campaign targeting 21 markets worldwide including eight in Asia is designed to motivate retailers to stock and shoppers to purchase California grapes through the fall and early winter.

The Commission is highlighting California grapes as a healthy snack that complements everyday meals, holiday celebrations, and gift-giving. Marketing efforts are aligned with high-volume promotional periods in each market.

Campaign elements include in-store and digital promotions, shopper app promotions, social media advertising, and influencer outreach.

“Each market represents a unique opportunity to promote California grapes in a culturally relevant and demand-driving fashion,” said Kathleen Nave, president of the California Table Grape Commission which funds the campaign.

“The next few months will see high volumes shipped worldwide,” said Nave, adding that using the latest data available, seven of the eight target markets in Asia have already pulled more fruit in 2024 than in 2023.

